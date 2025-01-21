Oregon strike teams assist with Lilac Fire in San Diego County

Two Oregon strike teams were assigned overnight to a new fire in Southern California to help protect life and property. Strike Team 17 (Linn County) and Strike Team 18 (Clackamas County), both made up of water tenders, are working alongside California resources on the Lilac Fire near Bonsall. The fire has prompted evacuations for those living nearby.

The two teams are part of six water tender strike teams mobilized to California on January 11. They are assigned to a two-week deployment.

“These strike teams were mobilized at 3 a.m. and quickly engaged with the fire to support the initial attack,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Ruiz-Temple said. “They are working seamlessly with our CAL FIRE partners as we carry out our shared mission of protecting lives and property.”

Over the weekend, Ruiz-Temple was in Southern California, where she met with CAL FIRE officials, toured the fire-affected areas, and spoke with Oregon firefighters to learn about their experiences and work.

“Firefighters from across the country are working around the clock to support these communities," Ruiz-Temple said. “I thank them, their communities, and their families who support their efforts during this deployment. The ability to share resources across state lines ensures states have the extra capacity needed during critical times."

In total, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has sent 21 strike teams, 370 firefighters, and 105 apparatus to support California’s response to historic wildfires in the southern part of the state. This is the largest out-of-state deployment for the agency.

The sharing of resources is made possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The requesting state pays the local fire agencies directly for all costs.