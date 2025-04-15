Today is Tax Day: File a return or extension by midnight

Midnight tonight, April 15, 2025, is the deadline to file tax year 2024 state and federal personal income tax returns and the Oregon Department of Revenue wants to remind taxpayers of the tools available to make the experience easier for both those who haven’t yet filed their 2024 return and those who have.

Through April 14, Revenue has processed 1.7 million of an expected 2.2 million returns and issued 1.1 million refunds.

Direct file

New this year, taxpayers can file their federal return directly with the IRS using IRS Direct File and their Oregon return directly with the state through Direct File Oregon for free. Videos are available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

Taxpayers using the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon have been completing their Oregon returns in about 17 minutes. Taxpayer response has been positive with survey feedback averaging 4.5 on a five-point scale.

IRS Direct File does not support all return types. Specifically, taxpayers with dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV and capital gains or losses are not supported.

More free filing options

Revenue reminds those who haven’t yet filed, that filing electronically is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund. Information about available free tax preparation tax preparation software is available on the Revenue website, along with a list of organizations providing free or reduced cost assistance.

Public computer kiosks for filing taxes with Direct File Oregon and free fillable forms are available in department regional offices in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, Medford, and Portland.

Where’s my refund? tool and video

Taxpayers who want to check the status of their Oregon state income tax refund will find more information available this year when they use the Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Refund? tool.

For the 2025 tax season, Where’s My Refund? has been upgraded to provide:

Additional detail about refund status.

Added functionality to see when the agency is requesting additional information to complete processing a return.

Website enhancements for improved customer experience.

To have the benefit of the enhancements, however, taxpayers need to be signed into their Revenue Online account. Taxpayers who don’t already have a Revenue Online account can create one by following the Revenue Online link on the department’s website. Taxpayers can still use the Where’s My Refund? tool without being signed into Revenue Online account, but won’t be able to see the updated features.

A video outlining the refund process and timelines is also available to help taxpayers understand the process.

Filing a paper return

Taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their tax year 2024 return and file a paper return should make sure it’s post-marked by today or place it in one of the drop boxes available on both the east and west sides of the Department of Revenue Building in Salem, or outside the DOR offices in Portland, Eugene, Medford, and Bend. A drop box at DOR’s Gresham office is available during business hours.

DOR staff will be on hand in the atrium of the Salem headquarters building today until 5 p.m. to accept and stamp tax returns as having been filed timely.

Filing an extension.

Individuals who are not able to file by midnight can file an extension directly with the Oregon Department of Revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Oregon extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline and the Oregon filing deadline to October 15, 2025.

Taxpayers should only request an Oregon extension if they:

Don’t have a federal extension.

Owe Oregon taxes.

Can’t file your return by April 15, 2025.

Remember that an extension to file is not an extension to pay any tax owed. Taxpayers who can’t pay the full amount they owe, should pay what they can to avoid late payment penalties.

First quarter 2025 estimated payments due today

Today is also the due date for first quarter estimated payments. In most cases, taxpayers must make estimated tax payments for tax year 2025 if they estimate their tax after withholding and credits (including refundable credits) will be $1,000 or more when they file their 2025 Oregon return. Taxpayers can make their payments on Revenue Online or mail their payment with a voucher. Taxpayers mailing their payment should mail it separately from their return or other correspondence. Oregon Estimated Income Tax Instructions, Publication OR-ESTIMATE, can be found on the Revenue website.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments. For questions not answered on the Revenue website, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls. Due to the number of calls Revenue receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.