Governor Kotek, Commissioner Stephenson Announce Joint Effort to Protect Oregon Students

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) Commissioner Christina Stephenson announced an initiative to protect students from bullying, discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, national origin, and immigration status in Oregon schools.

“Every student in Oregon deserves to learn in an environment free from bullying, harassment, and discrimination – regardless of their race, national origin, or immigration status,” Governor Kotek said. “This guidance provides Oregon schools with the tools to protect students and sends a clear message to Oregonians that all are welcome in our classrooms.”

The Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) guidance makes sure the policies to protect students from bullying include appropriate provisions for protecting students from bullying based on immigration status. This guidance is consistent with Oregon’s nondiscrimination laws, including ORS 659.850, to safeguard students against discriminatory practices.

"In Oregon, we make a promise to every student and every family—regardless of where you lived previously, or your immigration status—that your dignity and safety matter,” said Commissioner Stephenson. “If you experience discrimination or harassment in public spaces, including public schools, BOLI is here for you. No student should ever have to choose between getting an education and feeling safe. Our laws are clear, and our commitment is unwavering—we will protect the rights of all students to learn and thrive without fear.”

BOLI enforces Oregon’s laws prohibiting discrimination by places of public accommodation, including public schools, that serve to protect students from unlawful actions based on their immigration status. BOLI will continue to enforce Oregon’s public accommodations laws, including ORS 659A.403, which is discussed in the BOLI enforcement guidance linked below, to protect students from discriminatory acts.

“This guidance reaffirms our commitment to upholding both state and federal protections for all students,” Dr. Charlene Williams, Director of the Oregon Department of Education, said. “I am confident that Oregon’s dedicated school administrators and educators will continue their tireless work to create learning environments where every child feels welcome, safe and valued.”

This guidance and its ability to be enforced shall remain in effect regardless of potential changes in federal law. The full guidance from ODE can be found here, and BOLI’s enforcement guidance can be found here.