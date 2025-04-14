State Fire Marshal Announces 2025 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant Awardees

A small grant with big impact, helping protect Oregonians when it matters most. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is announcing the 2025 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant recipients. Now in its fourth year, this funding helps local fire agencies, many relying on volunteer crews, bring on extra firefighters during wildfire season. These seasonal staff boost emergency response in 200 agencies across the state, from wildfire calls to everyday emergencies.

“The OSFM wildfire season staffing grants have greatly improved our response capabilities and those in neighboring districts,” Coburg Fire District Chief Chad Minter said. “With this funding, we can staff a wildland engine daily during fire season with two additional firefighters who respond to all fires and support five nearby districts. When not on calls, the crew assists with recruitment, training, outreach, and prevention. This staffing makes up 50% of our rapid response and is essential to keeping fires small. These grants are a smart investment.”

Local fire agencies were eligible to apply for up to $35,000 to increase staffing levels during the fire season. Each summer, this grant adds more than 1,500 firefighters across Oregon. The Oregon legislature allocated $6 million to the program this year.

“The Wildfire Season Staffing Grant is one of our most impactful tools to help local fire agencies respond to emergencies faster, protect communities, and support each other through mutual aid,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We’re thankful to our legislators for continuing to invest in the safety and resilience of our communities.”

Since 2022, the grant has proven to be a vital resource in increasing preparedness, response capabilities, and overall community safety during Oregon’s increasingly challenging wildfire seasons.

To view the list of grant awardees, click here. For more information on the OSFM’s grant programs, click here.