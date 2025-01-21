RoyerComm and Prism Color Corp. Announce Strategic Merger to Form Industry Leader

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoyerComm and Prism Color Corp., two of the most respected names in commercial printing and marketing solutions, are proud to announce their merger, creating a powerhouse company positioned to lead the industry with expanded capabilities and unparalleled service. The newly combined entity will operate under the name RoyerComm Prism.

Unlike many mergers, this union brings together two thriving, top-performing companies, each at the pinnacle of their respective fields. The merger capitalizes on the complementary strengths of both organizations, resulting in a more comprehensive suite of services for clients.

"This is a merger of strength meeting strength," said Eric Schwartz of RoyerComm. Together both companies bring almost a century of experience to Commercial Printing and Mailing. "Prism Color Corp. also brings exceptional expertise in folded carton packaging, while RoyerComm excels in providing promotional products, warehousing, fulfillment, portals, and pick-and-pack services. Together, we will be able to offer our clients an even broader range of products and solutions."

Expanded Capabilities and Services Both companies have a strong foundation in commercial printing, marketing collateral, and direct mail. The merger allows for the seamless integration of services while maintaining the highest of standards, with offerings that include:

Folded carton packaging solutions (Prism Color Corp. specialty)

Swag and promotional products (RoyerComm specialty)

In-house graphic design services

Enhanced warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics solutions

Facility Expansion and Capacity The combined company will operate across three state-of -the-art facilities, enhancing production capacity and efficiency.

Pennsauken, NJ: 23,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing hub.

Moorestown, NJ (Two Locations): A 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and an additional 10,000-square-foot storage and fulfillment center.

With 75,000 square feet of operational space and a team of nearly 100 employees, RoyerComm Prism is poised to meet growing client demands with increased production capacity and enhanced service levels.

A Legacy of Excellence RoyerComm owned by Eric Schwartz and Amanda Schwartz has proudly served clients for 56 years, while Prism Color Corp owned by Ed Brown and Ron Krankowski has been a leader in the industry for 40 years. Combined, the new company brings nearly 100 years of experience to its customers, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors.

Customer Benefits Clients of both RoyerComm and Prism Color Corp. can expect:

Greater product offerings and enhanced solutions

Increased efficiency and expanded manufacturing capabilities

Streamlined services and access to new promotional and packaging solutions

"With more equipment, more firepower, and more product offerings, we’re ready to deliver even greater value to our clients," said Ed Brown of Prism Color Corp." This merger allows us to raise the bar for what a full-service printing and marketing partner can provide."

For more information about the merger or to inquire about joining our team, please contact Eric Schwartz or Ron Krankowski.

About RoyerComm

RoyerComm has been a leader in commercial printing, marketing collateral, and promotional products for over five decades, offering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

About Prism Color Corp.

Prism Color Corp. specializes in folded carton packaging and high-quality commercial printing. For over forty years, it has served clients with cutting-edge design and production capabilities.

