HEATSTRIP Heaters Combine Smart Tech with Sophisticated Design

Sleek and efficient, the Classic White HEATSTRIP offers stylish heating for indoor and protected outdoor spaces with smart control options Powerful and durable, the Intense HEATSTRIP delivers high-output heating for semi-exposed areas, ensuring comfort in any environment.

AMD Direct introduces two advanced heating solutions ideal for indoor and outdoor living spaces, featuring Wi-Fi and app connectivity

The Classic White and Intense heaters are a perfect combination of performance, convenience and modern aesthetics, making them ideal for residential and commercial applications.” — Dennis Smith, CEO & President

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct , a market leader in premium outdoor living solutions, announced the launch of two new innovative heating products from HEATSTRIP : the Classic White With Remote & App and the Intense With Remote & App. They are a perfect blend of modern design, smart home connectivity, and unparalleled heating performance, making them suitable for outdoor and indoor applications.The Classic White With Remote & App offers an off-white sleek and slimline design that delivers effective radiant heat, complementing any space and warming people and objects like the sun. Designed for challenging to heat indoor environments and protected outdoor areas like alfresco spaces, verandas, and pergolas, this heater is both stylish and functional. It is corrosion-resistant and IP55-rated, making it durable even in challenging environments. It can be seamlessly integrated with Google and Amazon platforms through smart home connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, controlled by remote control and app.The Intense With Remote & App is a black hexagonal grill with a high-output heating solution perfect for semi-exposed outdoor or indoor spaces. It features instant infrared heat and a carbon filament element, providing superior performance while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. It is IPX5-rated for durability in semi-exposed environments. Like the Classic heater, it has smart home capabilities, and can be controlled by remote control and app. It is a versatile choice for homeowners and businesses looking to extend their outdoor living season or enhance indoor comfort.“The new HEATSTRIP products reflect our dedication to bringing innovative design-forward and efficient solutions to our customers,” said Dennis Smith, CEO and President of AMD Direct. “The Classic White and Intense heaters are a perfect combination of performance, convenience and modern aesthetics, making them ideal for residential and commercial applications.”About HEATSTRIPHEATSTRIP is an award-winning leader in radiant heating solutions for outdoor and indoor spaces. Known for its innovative designs, Heatstrip products deliver effective and energy-efficient warmth through advanced infrared technology. From stylish designs to smart home connectivity, HEATSTRIP continues to redefine comfort and functionality for residential and commercial spaces. For more information, visit heatstrip.com.About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features, and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

