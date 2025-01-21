SHEEHY AUTO STORES DONATES $166,000 TO SUPPORT 18 LOCAL CHARITIES ACROSS THE MIDATLANTIC REGION

Mardia Dennis, Director of Development and Communications for MANNA. with Greg Waddell, General Sales Manager of Sheehy Ford Lincoln of Gaithersburg. Anthony Keitts, President of ACES with Paul Bavely, Partner/GM, Sheehy Ford of Ashland. and. Richard Prosek, VP of ECHO, with Sina Mohabat, GM & Managing Partner, Sheehy Ford of Springfield, and Mike Baier, Executive Director of ECHO.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced a generous donation of $166,000 to support 18 charitable organizations across the communities it serves, including Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. This contribution is part of Sheehy’s Annual Giving Program, which enables each dealership to partner with local nonprofits that make a difference in their communities.

Since its inception in 2002, Sheehy Auto Stores has donated more than $2.46 million through its year-end giving campaign, underscoring the company’s steadfast commitment to giving back and strengthening the neighborhoods it serves.

“Our Annual Giving Program is a cornerstone of Sheehy Auto Stores' mission to positively impact the communities where our customers and employees live and work,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “It’s an honor to support these incredible organizations and the meaningful work they do to improve lives every day.”

This year’s recipients represent a broad spectrum of causes, ranging from youth services and education to health and wellness initiatives and hunger relief programs. Through these partnerships, Sheehy Auto Stores continues to uphold its commitment to fostering community growth and sustainability.

In the Washington, D.C. area, $59,000 was donated to charities including:

• Gaithersburg HELP, Inc. ($7,000)

• MANNA Food Center ($7,000)

• Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($11,500)

• Believe, Inc. ($8,500)

• Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($5,000)

• The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($5,000)

• Helping Hungry Kids of Northern Virginia ($3,000)

• Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($9,000)

• Empowerhouse ($3,000)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $45,000 included:

• Arundel House of Hope ($4,000)

• Center for Children ($8,000)

• Naval Academy Athletic Association ($33,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland, $10,000 was donated to:

• Girls, Inc. ($5,000)

• Boys & Girls Club of Washington County ($5,000)

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $52,000 was distributed to:

• Mercy Mall of Virginia ($10,000)

• ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation ($15,000)

• ACES ($7,000)

• Jacob’s Chance ($20,000)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy’s growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: “One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust.” The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 29 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Nissan. Sheehy’s focus and execution on customer loyalty have earned its distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers it represents. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

