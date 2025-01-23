Cavelo Welcomes Channel Veteran Larry Meador as Channel Chief

Larry Meador - Channel Chief at Cavelo Cavelo Inc. James Mignacca - CEO at Cavelo

Appointment Highlights Cavelo’s Commitment to Channel Excellence and Growth in the MSP and MSSP Community

Cavelo’s dedication to delivering innovative technology and best-in-class customer service positions us as a true partner to MSPs and MSSPs.” — Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attack surface management technology provider Cavelo Inc. today announced the appointment of Larry Meador as its new Channel Chief. With over 24 years of experience and a proven track record of success in the channel, Meador brings unparalleled expertise and a deep commitment to fostering trusted partnerships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and Value-Added Resellers (VARs).Meador joins Cavelo following impactful tenures as Channel Chief at both Infima Security and DataStream Cyber Insurance. At DataStream, Meador spearheaded partner growth, adding over 800 partners during his tenure. Recognized as a prominent figure in the channel, Meador has built relationships with thousands of MSPs and vendors while earning accolades such as CRN Channel Chief recognition (2023 and 2024) and numerous industry awards for his leadership and innovation.As Channel Chief, Meador will lead Cavelo’s partner strategy, forge new relationships, and expand the company’s channel presence. “Having worked alongside Cavelo as an advisor over the past year, I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible potential of the team and the platform,” said Meador. “Cavelo’s dedication to delivering innovative technology and best-in-class customer service positions us as a true partner to MSPs and MSSPs. Together, we will help our partners grow their businesses and deliver unmatched data insights that transform how they support their customers.”The company launched its channel program in 2022 and has since led with a channel-forward approach, emphasizing its dedication to the success of MSP, MSSP, and VAR partners.Cavelo’s innovative attack surface management platform—with capabilities in data classification, asset discovery, vulnerability risk management and identity access management—is designed to empower channel partners to elevate their customers’ cyber resilience and profitability.“Larry’s extensive experience, industry recognition, and trusted relationships in the channel reinforce Cavelo’s commitment to being a partner-first company,” said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and help MSPs and MSSPs deliver actionable insights that enhance their customers’ security posture.”Unlike other vendors that solely focus on identifying vulnerabilities, Cavelo empowers partners to quantify data risks and their financial impact. This approach enables MSPs to position themselves as trusted advisors, unlocking new growth opportunities and profitability. Cavelo’s platform integrates seamlessly with popular third-party tools, offering partners a unified view to configure and address issues across their customer base.In 2024, Cavelo was recognized as a market ‘Challenger’ and ‘Outperformer’ in the third annual GigaOm Attack Surface Management Radar Report1. The Cavelo platform counts more than 40,000 active agents in MSP and MSSP environments, and across organizations operating in municipal services and the manufacturing, financial, legal and healthcare industries.MSPs, MSSPs and VARs can learn more about Cavelo’s partner program at: https://www.cavelo.com/partners 1GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management (ASM), Chris Ray, February 22, 2024About CaveloCavelo is a trusted provider of attack surface management solutions purpose-built for the channel. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data discovery and asset discovery, identity access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to help MSPs, MSSPs and VARs deliver actionable insights that improve cyber resilience and drive growth. Visit www.cavelo.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.