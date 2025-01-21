Ellysium Racing & NorthStar Solutions Combine Forces for Performance and the Planet

Ellis Spiezia, aka The Renegade, American electric racing driver

NorthStar Solutions Group Partners with Ellysium Racing to Drive the Future of Sustainable Motorsport through Data Driven Insights

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthStar Solutions Group, a premier strategy realization firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Ellysium Racing, the groundbreaking electric motorsport team led by 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia.This collaboration will leverage NorthStar’s advanced analytics and strategic expertise to support Ellysium Racing’s mission of revolutionizing a legacy sport through innovation, sustainability, and talent development.

The partnership, spanning the 2025 racing season, focuses on applying NorthStar’s proprietary athlete marketability methodology—proven through successful projects like SportsPro’s 50 Most Marketable Athletes—to optimize Ellysium Racing’s digital strategy and sponsorship portfolio. By leveraging data driven insights, NorthStar aims to amplify the team’s audience engagement, boost brand visibility, and refine sponsorship alignment, providing Ellysium Racing with a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving motorsports landscape.

'Ellysium Racing’s vision to transform motorsport through electric innovation and education resonates deeply with NorthStar’s approach to strategy and execution,' said Chris Collins, President of NorthStar Solutions Group. 'This partnership is about more than just data; it’s about creating opportunities for growth—whether that’s expanding sponsorships or delivering next-generation fan experiences that inspire a sustainable future in racing.'

As the first electric-focused racing driver of his kind, Ellis Spiezia has already made waves in both the U.S. and Europe, competing in multiple race series. Beyond the track, Ellysium Racing is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of future innovators through media, education & gaming initiatives.

‘On the race track, data can reveal micro-insights that lead to massive performance improvements. Working with Northstar this season will give us the same leverage off-track, making sure we’re giving fans what they want and sponsors what they need. I’m excited to work with their team to level up across the board when it comes to data, analytics and off track performance.’ says Ellis Spiezia.

The collaboration will also include the development of a case study documenting the application of NorthStar’s services, joint content creation for digital channels, and participation in industry events. Additionally, NorthStar will support Ellysium Racing in securing new sponsorships aligned with their sustainability and innovation goals.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to advancing sustainable practices in motorsports, blending traditional racing with cutting-edge digital engagement strategies.

About NorthStar Solutions Group:

Founded in 2004, NorthStar Solutions Group is a leading strategy realization firm that helps businesses achieve their goals through innovative solutions and flawless execution.With a focus on data analytics, process optimization, and change management, NorthStar works across industries to help clients drive results and navigate complex challenges.

About Ellysium Racing:

Ellysium Racing believes the rewards of being first far outweighs the risks. A next-generation motorsport brand led by Ellis Spiezia, this family-run venture leverages 20 years of experience in media, tech and education to pave a new path in a legacy sport. Through media, education, metaverse & gaming initiatives, Ellysium Racing is changing the game, inspiring the next generation of learners and innovators through the lens of motorsport. The team competes in various series, striving to make motorsport more sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven.

