Prioritizing Electric Motorsport for a Greener, Faster Future

Victor competing at the Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain Victor with his father, Kim, reviewing data after a race session Victor and Ellis together at the Grand Finals in Bahrain

Ellysium Racing adds Danish Driver to the Electric Renegades

Soon there will be a complete electric ladder and drivers will be able to train and race only in electric. Ellysium has shown it is already possible with karts and I am excited for what will come.” — Victor Nielsen, Electric Renegade

BROENDERSLEV, DENMARK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing their team plans for 2022, all-electric Ellysium Racing is proud to announce the addition of Danish driver Victor Nielsen to their roster of #electricrenegades for the season. Nielsen, a 15 year old Danish driver, has been karting since 2016, but in 2021 made the leap to electric karting, participating in the Rotax Project E20 Euro Trophy and the Grand Finals in Bahrain this past December. The youngest driver on the E20 grid last season, Neilsen finished 3rd at the Euro in Wackersdorf and 4th on the grid in Bahrain, both events acting as firsts for the Rotax Project E20.

As a part of the Ellysium team in 2022, Victor will continue participating in eKarting events, including individual rounds of the DEKM and Rotax Project E20 events. More interestingly, the young Dane is so bullish on electric motorsport he has already secured his seat with the team for the ERA Championship in 2023.

In addition to planned eKarting events with Ellysium Racing, Nielsen will drive the Danish F4 series to gain valuable experience and improve his racecraft in preparation for ERA next year.

When asked about his 2022 plans, Victor said, ‘Currently, you still need combustion racing to support your training as a driver. I know someday soon there will be a complete electric ladder and drivers will be able to train and race only in electric cars. Ellysium has shown it is already possible with karts and I am excited for what will come in the future. This season I will combine both combustion and electric for the best results.’

Victor’s father, Kim Norgaard Nielsen, is no stranger to motorsport or the sustainability space. In 2021, he was promoter and organizer for the Rotax E20 in Denmark and is Chairman of the Board at NBE, an organization with a focus on solving climate change through the cooperation of universities, authorities and privately owned companies. Kim’s combined passion for motorsport & the green revolution inspired him to form a partnership with Ellysium Racing at its earliest stage.

‘Meeting Ellis and his parents during the 2021 season, it was obvious that our beliefs about electric motorsport were quite aligned, and it would make sense to work together. Having Victor join the team is an exciting step and I am happy to also support the growing operations to bring success in this first season.’ Kim said.

Ellysium Racing believes the rewards of being first far outweigh the risks, and will continue to welcome drivers and families who are willing to embrace the ‘firsts’ that electric motorsport has to offer.

Michele Spiezia, Team Principal, had this to say. ‘The addition of Victor and his family to our team in a multi-year commitment is confirmation that we are bringing an attractive proposition to a new generation of young drivers. By prioritizing driver development, maximizing technological innovation and leveraging the digital world, it is our aim to become leaders in this exciting new space.’

Victor Nielsen // #electricrenegade