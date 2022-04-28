Getting in the NFT Game for Performance and the Planet

The Ellysium Racing livery for the 2022 ERA Championship A partnership with a shared belief in technology & sustainability Ellis Spiezia, Electric Renegade

An American electric racing driver makes his mark in the metaverse with a limited edition NFT in honor of Earth Day.

Our goal with this first NFT is to connect & engage with our community. Many are first time buyers, so we want to educate people about what NFTs are & the benefits of long term utility.” — Michele Spiezia, Team Principal

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s expected that all the big teams in motorsport are getting in the web3 game, there’s one up-and-coming American electric racing driver looking to make an early mark in the metaverse. Sixteen year old Ellis Spiezia announced earlier this season that his family will officially form Ellysium Racing in 2022, risking it all to be a trailblazer in electric motorsport, and going full throttle on bringing digital experiences to the real motorsport world.

In honor of Earth Day, Ellysium Racing is kicking things off with their Genesis NFT launch. The team collaborated with brand designer Eric Kass of Funnel and livery design & animation artist Tim Kikkert to bring their 2022 ERA Championship livery to life in this Genesis NFT. With an extremely limited offering of only 22 available, holders will receive additional airdrops over time that include a playable version of the car for The Sandbox, a Trading Paints livery for iRacing, behind the scenes video content and more.

‘Our goal with this very first NFT is to connect and engage with our growing community of fans and potential partners. Many of them are first time NFT buyers, so we want to educate people about what NFTs are, how they can be sustainable and encourage buyers to hold for long term utility.’ says Michele Spiezia, Team Principal.

To accomplish these goals, Ellysium Racing is partnering with two key players in the space– Venly and Coorest. The NFT will be available exclusively on the Venly marketplace, allowing newcomers to easily purchase using a debit or credit card.

When asked about the collaboration, Metaverse Partnership Manager Stefan Collins said, ‘At Venly, our goal is to make blockchain technology accessible and approachable for all users, especially at this nascent stage. Ellis and the Ellysium Racing team share this belief, so we are excited to collaborate with them on their first NFT drop.'

With a clear focus on sustainability, Ellysium will mint on the Polygon blockchain and 50% of the proceeds will be used to purchase Coorest’s NFTrees, each of which is backed by real trees and supported by their $CC02 token. The Ellysium team will be on site with Coorest in Caspe, Spain during the first week of May to plant their real world fig trees before heading to the Pau Motorsport Festival where Spiezia will drive an exhibition of the ERA electric formula car, formally kicking off the 2022 season.

‘We are very excited to work with Ellysium Racing. We are both taking risks in new spaces to make a better planet. We don’t know what the future can bring and that is what makes it more exciting. Together we will plant the Ellysium Forest.’ said William ten Zijthoff, Coorest CEO.

The NFT drop will go live on Saturday May 8th, during the Pau Motors Festival, and be the first of a few key projects the team has in their plans for the season.

‘I am super excited to be incorporating new technologies and new ways to connect with my community. Even as a junior driver in motorsport, starting now will help me make stronger connections to my fans & partners and give them more value in the long run. We’re always willing to take a risk, so pushing ahead to do things like creating NFTs is an obvious choice.’ says Ellis Spiezia.

Further information about the drop will be available on the team’s website and social channels.

About Ellysium Racing:

We believe the rewards of being first far outweigh the risks. Ellysium Racing is a family-run race team focused on electric motorsport. With twenty years experience in media, technology, startups, cryptocurrency & education, Ellis's passion for racing has empowered us to pave an untraditional path in a legacy sport, taking fresh perspective to every element of team management. In 2022, we'll participate in the electric junior formula ERA Championship, Rotax's Project E20 series, the Spanish eKart Championship and foster a continued collaboration with Kinetik eKarting & Blue Shock Racing.

