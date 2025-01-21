Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,409 in the last 365 days.

Updated Judicial Branch Education Standards Include Ethics Requirement

Judicial Branch Education Standards have been updated by the Education Advisory Committee, fully adopted by the Supreme Court, and are now posted on the Judicial Branch website. While there are few substantive changes, there is some new language, and a new ethics requirement for all branch employees. The updated standards went into effect January 1, 2025.

You can access the full document here

Judges and court personnel are encouraged to review the standards to ensure compliance for the 2025 calendar year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Updated Judicial Branch Education Standards Include Ethics Requirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more