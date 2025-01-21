Updated Judicial Branch Education Standards Include Ethics Requirement

Judicial Branch Education Standards have been updated by the Education Advisory Committee, fully adopted by the Supreme Court, and are now posted on the Judicial Branch website. While there are few substantive changes, there is some new language, and a new ethics requirement for all branch employees. The updated standards went into effect January 1, 2025.

You can access the full document here.

Judges and court personnel are encouraged to review the standards to ensure compliance for the 2025 calendar year.