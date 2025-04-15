Training Partnership Helps Office of Public Guardian Staff Build Skills in Motivational Interviewing

The Office of Public Guardian gathered April 1 through 3 in Lincoln for All-Staff Training, the first in-person training of 2025. Ongoing training and education are a high priority for the office, a priority supported by the National Guardianship Association Standards of Practice for continuing education.

During the first two days, staff participated in Motivational Interviewing training, led by trainers from Judicial Branch Education and Probation. Motivational interviewing is a collaborative, goal-oriented style of communication with particular attention to the language of change. It is designed to strengthen personal motivation for and commitment to a specific goal by eliciting and exploring the person’s own reasons for change within an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion. It provides practical applications across the spectrum of service delivery provided by the Nebraska Judicial Branch.