Century 21 Signature Partners with Parker Lane Art & Design Studios to Showcase Local Midland Artists

A new rotating exhibit in the Century 21 Signature offices at 409 Ashman Street in Midland features vibrant and diverse artwork from local artists.

We are thrilled to partner with Parker Lane Art & Design Studios to provide a platform for Midland’s talented artists.” — Tom Webb

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century 21 Signature is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with Parker Lane Art & Design Studios to bring local art to the community. Starting this month, the Century 21 Signature lobby will feature a rotating exhibit of artwork created by emerging artists from the Midland area.This partnership aims to celebrate and promote the vibrant artistic talent within the community. The rotating exhibit will feature multiple pieces carefully curated by Parker Lane Art & Design Studios, with new selections showcased throughout 2025. Visitors to Century 21 Signature will have the unique opportunity to enjoy fresh and inspiring artwork with each rotation. “We are thrilled to partner with Parker Lane Art & Design Studios to provide a platform for Midland’s talented artists,” said Tom Webb , Managing Broker at Century 21 Signature. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting the local community and creating a welcoming and inspiring space for our clients and guests.”Parker Lane Art & Design Studios brings their expertise and passion for art to this partnership, ensuring a diverse and captivating selection of work. “Our goal is to give emerging artists a spotlight while enriching spaces in our community with creativity and culture,” said Dacia Parker, Founder of Parker Lane Art & Design Studios. Parker is also an accomplished artist. The exhibit is open to the public during regular business hours at Century 21 Signature’sMidland office. Community members are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the artwork, and support local artists.About Century 21 SignatureCentury 21 Signature is a leading real estate brokerage dedicated to providing exceptional service and fostering community connections. With a reputation for excellence, the company serves clients across the Midland area and beyond.About Parker Lane Art & Design StudiosParker Lane Art & Design Studios is a creative hub based in Midland, MI, specializing in promoting local artists and bringing art into public spaces. Their mission is to support the arts and cultivate an appreciation for creativity in the community.

