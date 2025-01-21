Christine Trimpe Announces New Book, SugarFreed: Stop Losing the Weight-Loss Battle, Start Gaining the Victory

Submit Release
Award-Winning Author Christine Trimpe Announces Transformational New Book, SugarFreed: Stop Losing the Weight-Loss Battle, Start Gaining the Victory

BERKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Trimpe, award-winning author, speaker, weight loss practitioner, and founder of The SugarFreed™ Me Method, proudly announces the release of her second book, SugarFreed: Stop Losing the Weight-Loss Battle, Start Gaining the Victory. Available starting January 21, 2025, on Amazon, this groundbreaking resource is designed to empower women struggling with the yo-yo dieting cycle to embrace faith and practical strategies for a healthier, more joyful life.

"Releasing SugarFreed is a transformative milestone in my journey," said Trimpe. "It celebrates my massive weight loss victory and freedom from the sugar shackles that once held me captive. This book offers hope to women tired of the yo-yo dieting cycle, encouraging them to trust the Lord. I've learned that
“When you show up, God shows off” in extraordinary ways, bringing about true transformation and lasting joy."

The release of SugarFreed builds on Christine’s journey of losing 100 pounds and breaking free from unhealthy habits through faith and determination. This book combines personal stories, evidence-based strategies, and faith-driven insights to offer a holistic blueprint for sustainable health. Christine’s unique approach highlights how physical wellness, emotional strength, and spiritual growth are interconnected. Readers will walk away inspired, equipped, and empowered to reclaim their lives and purpose.

Christine’s latest release is more than just a book—it’s the catalyst for a movement. Christine fosters a supportive community for professional Christian women seeking meaningful transformation through initiatives such as the "25 Pounds in 2025" weight-loss challenge and The SugarFreed™ Me Weight Loss Solution program. Her broader vision includes reaching one million people with the SugarFreed message and helping achieve a combined million-pound weight loss within the church community.

