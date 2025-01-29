AsiaTop Loyalty Secures Series B Funding Led by Syndicate Capital Group

Web3 Loyalty Leader Making Significant Funding Progress Aiming for International Expansion and 2025 U.S. Exchange Debut.

HONG KONG, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsiaTop Loyalty , a pioneering company in Web 3.0 and blockchain-powered customer engagement solutions as well as a portfolio company of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP)’s Elite Programme , has announced significant progress in its ongoing Series B funding round. The round is being led by Syndicate Capital Group , a prominent venture firm known for backing transformative tech companies.With the funding raised in this investment round, AsiaTop Loyalty plans to accelerate its global growth strategy by expanding into the Middle East and an anticipated listing on a major US exchange in 2025.Andy Chen - CEO, AsiaTop Loyalty, said, "AsiaTop Loyalty has always been committed to redefining how businesses connect with their customers. With the support of Syndicate Capital Group and our other investors, we are poised to scale our vision and bring unprecedented value to our clients and partners."Albert Yip - Chairman, Syndicate Capital Group, said, "Syndicate Capital Group is proud to lead this investment round and support AsiaTop Loyalty's ambitious mission in the Web 3.0 space. Their innovative use of blockchain technology is transforming customer engagement, offering businesses vast opportunities to build stronger, more transparent relationships with their customers, and we look forward to being part of their growth journey."AsiaTop Loyalty's successful Series B funding round underscores the increasing interest in Web 3.0 technologies, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The company remains focused on its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools that deliver personalized, secure, and scalable loyalty solutions.About AsiaTop LoyaltyAsiaTop Loyalty is a Hong Kong-based company focused on revolutionizing the traditional loyalty and rewards market. By leveraging innovative business models and blockchain-driven Web 3.0 & Metaverse technologies, AsiaTop Loyalty allows users to create their own digital asset portfolio. In addition, users will be able to use AI to mirror Famous People's Portfolios and trade amongst various asset types e.g. cryptos and reward points. Our universal platform helps businesses facilitate transparent and efficient customer engagement that drives brand loyalty and revenue growth.About Syndicate Capital Group​​Syndicate Capital Group is the Investor Champion and Corporate Champion of Global Fast Track which is initiated by Invest Hong Kong and other government authorities to promote the fintech ecosystem. Incorporated in 2000, Syndicate Capital Group is an international investment conglomerate focused on fintech, smart-city solutions, blockchain, artificial intelligence, ESG and other sustainable investing.

