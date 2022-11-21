AsiaTop Loyalty Selected as the First Web 3.0 Company to join the Hong Kong Science Park Elite Programme
AsiaTop Loyalty Selected as the First Web 3.0 Company to join the Hong Kong Science Park Elite ProgrammeHONG KONG, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsiaTop Loyalty (AsiaTop), the leading web 3.0-driven loyalty points industry disruptor, has been admitted into the Hong Kong Science Park Elite Programme for their achievement in R&D innovation. By entering the programme, AsiaTop becomes the first Web 3.0 company to do so, and joins several of the most innovative companies in Hong Kong to receive support to boost research and development efforts.
“After winning the ICT Award in 2021, AsiaTop Loyalty has come first in Deloitte Tech Fast in terms of growth amongst hundreds of participants across all of Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR. This year, it is a pleasure to announce that AsiaTop Loyalty has not only been accepted into the HK Science Park Elite Programme, but is also the first web 3.0 company on the list. We’re excited to be at the forefront of Hong Kong’s web3 global expansion and cannot wait to see what we as a community can achieve in the near future.”
● Andy Chen, CEO - AsiaTop Loyalty
“Syndicate Capital Group will continue to offer AsiaTop Loyalty the support to increase their Web3 footprint worldwide. Being a strategic shareholder of AsiaTop Loyalty as well as an investor and Corporate Champions of Global Fast Track, we will provide all the resources necessary to help them accomplish their strategic goals across the globe.”
● Albert Yip, Chairman – Syndicate Capital Group
AsiaTop has announced that they will be using the sponsorship from the Elite programme to develop a designated web 3.0 office space and expand their R&D team to help strengthen and solidify their industry leadership in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.
The Hong Kong Science Elite Programme aims to help high potential technology enterprises to further expand past Hong Kong and become industry unicorns. To do so, the Elite programme offers its portfolio companies financial, fundraising, business development, professional services, and infrastructure support. The programme’s subsidies are equivalent to up to 50% of a candidate company’s R&D expenditures to a maximum of HK$21.5 million, plus up to HK$1.5 million of rental subsidies in the form of free rental at Hong Kong Science Park.
About AsiaTop Loyalty
At AsiaTop Loyalty, we have the vision to disrupt the loyalty rewards market by putting an end to unfair restrictions and allowing shoppers to be fully rewarded for their brand loyalty. Our open-loop decentralized ecosystem aims to give consumers the ability to freely and instantly redeem loyalty points, easily manage multiple loyalty programs, and exchange between different loyalty points, all on a single platform.
Our solution provides proof of ownership for rewards, contracts (terms), and conversion capability at low operating costs. New partners and coalitions can also be added to the program with low-security risk in an instant.
