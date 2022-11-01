Fintech Week Hosts AsiaTop Loyalty, the Leading Web 3.0-Driven Loyalty Points Industry Disruptor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global web 3.0 loyalty points industry disruptor, AsiaTop Loyalty (AsiaTop) will participate in Hong Kong Fintech Week as an exhibitor among many high-potential projects and companies. The team will be promoting their “AT Birds” NFT collection by engaging exhibition visitors with their new Fifa World Cup prediction game, where users predict the results of the World Cup, from group stages to the final, with the winning participant receiving a free AT Bird NFT and 10,000 AT Points.
The prediction game aims to show new and existing users the direction the app is heading. With web 3.0 applications becoming increasingly popular among large traditional non-blockchain related businesses, AsiaTop also sees the clear advantages of implementing web 3.0 utility into the mix.
“We believe in the power of blockchain technology to change the way people see and use loyalty rewards, and we’re moving in that direction by implementing the use of NFT technology into AT Rewards, our revamp of the original AT Points app. The AT Birds NFT collection represents membership to the AsiaTop ecosystem, allowing holders exclusive rights such as special deals, rebates, event access, and more.”
Andy Chen, AsiaTop Loyalty - CEO
Visitors to the FinTech Week exhibition, Football lovers or not, are encouraged to visit and meet the AsiaTop Loyalty team and submit their first bracket predictions for the group stages. While waiting for the rest of the brackets to open for prediction, users can explore the AT Rewards app and see what their potential AT Bird NFT and 10,000 AT Points can get them. To maximize chances of winning, users must make sure to submit their predictions for each bracket before the bracket matches begin. Interested parties can also look forward to the AsiaTop metaverse which is currently in development.
Non-exhibition visitors can still participate through the AsiaTop website or directly at the World Cup Prediction link.
Some notable exhibition visitors include Jin Liqun - President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Christopher Hui - Secretary for Financial Service and the Treasury, Algernon Yau - Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, and more.
About AsiaTop Loyalty
At AsiaTop Loyalty, we have the vision to disrupt the loyalty rewards market by putting an end to unfair restrictions and allowing shoppers to be fully rewarded for their brand loyalty. Our open-loop decentralized ecosystem aims to give consumers the ability to freely and instantly redeem loyalty points, easily manage multiple loyalty programs, and exchange between different loyalty points, all on a single platform.
Our solution provides proof of ownership for rewards, contracts (terms), and conversion capability at low operating costs. New partners and coalitions can also be added to the program with low-security risk in an instant.
