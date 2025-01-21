Hill Country Forensics Breaks Ground on New 10,000 sq. ft. Forensic Facility in Georgetown, Texas

We’ve taken what works in medical office design and adapted it to meet the unique needs of this forensics lab space.” — Jeremy Koomler, Cofounder at Framework Architects

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Austin architecture firm Framework Architects and Headwater Construction are working with Hill County Forensics’ owner, Dr. Satish Chundru, to design and build a new forensic facility that will provide autopsy services to Williamson County as well as several other counties in Central Texas.

Dr. Satish Chundru and his team are embarking on a groundbreaking new project that will change the way people think about morgues and forensics labs. Their vision for the project is one that marries functionality with compassion. The 10,132 sq. ft. space has been carefully tailored to meet the needs of Dr. Chundru’s team while ensuring a warm, supportive environment.

Media is invited to attend the groundbreaking:

January 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

136 Market Street in Georgetown, Texas

Key Features of the New Facility:

• Forensics Lab Space: Specialized areas will include office spaces, forensics lab with enhanced ventilation throughout, and a dedicated cooler warehouse space, have been designed to meet the specific needs of this field while ensuring safety and efficiency.

• Natural Light and Collaborative Spaces: Office areas are designed to maximize natural light, enhancing productivity and comfort.

• Sustainability and Future Growth: The facility is located on a newly developed, green site, surrounded by mature oak trees that were thoughtfully incorporated into the design. Future development plans are already in place, ensuring that the space will grow as the needs of Dr. Chundru’s team evolve.

• Breakroom with a Personal Touch: The breakroom serves as a sacred space for the team, featuring a full kitchen that allows staff to unwind during their breaks. There is also an outdoor space to encourage staff to relax and reflect.

The project is being developed in collaboration with top-tier consultants, including:

• Headwater Construction as general contractor

• Salas Obrien for structural engineering

• Power Forward for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing)

• Akron Consulting for civil engineering

Construction is slated to be completed in September 2025, and the team is eager to bring this innovative space to life. “We’ve taken what works in medical office design and adapted it to meet the unique needs of this forensics lab space,” said Jeremy Koomler, Cofounder at Framework Architects. “This project is about creating a compassionate environment that serves both the medical team and the employees who tirelessly work to support the local community.” As construction moves forward, Dr. Chundru and his team remain committed to ensuring the space reflects the care and dedication they bring to their work every day.



About Dr. Satish Chundru

Dr. Satish Chundru is an independent forensic pathologist with more than twenty years of experience investigating deaths and serious injuries. His independently owned private practice supports individuals, families, attorneys, law enforcement, and businesses throughout the United States. He has performed more than 8,500 autopsy procedures and has reviewed several thousand forensic cases over the course of his career. He is only one of about 750 Board Certified Forensic Pathologists in the country.

About Framework Architects

Framework Architects was established from two designers’ passion for servant-based leadership and innovative problem-solving. The company aims to lead its clients through the challenging design and construction process, with continual, predictable outcomes.





