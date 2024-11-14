Serena Sacks-Mandel Joins MGT as Field Chief Technology Officer

Serena brings Visionary Leadership to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a national technology and advisory solutions leader, is excited to announce the addition of Serena Sacks-Mandel as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A global leader known for her transformative vision and strategic prowess, Sacks-Mandel’s arrival marks a significant milestone in MGT’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that integrate advisory and technology solutions to empower our clients and transform communities.

Bringing an impressive track record, Sacks-Mandel has held leadership roles at some of the world’s most iconic organizations, including Microsoft, Walt Disney World, and IBM, often acting as a catalyst for change. In her most recent role as Global Chief Technology Officer for education at Microsoft, she pioneered technology solutions that revolutionized learning, enabling student-centered environments that dramatically improved learning outcomes. At Fulton County Schools and Florida Virtual School, Serena’s leadership transformed the IT function into a world-class operation, driving success that echoed far beyond the classroom and into the workplace.

Now at MGT, Sacks-Mandel will harness her deep expertise and innovative spirit to propel the company’s growth and elevate its impact across state, local, education, and targeted commercial markets. As Field CTO, she will spearhead the company’s groundbreaking strategy of seamlessly integrating strategic advisory and technology solutions, services, and SaaS. She will also be a key leader on MGT’s AI team, committed to helping clients understand, navigate, and deploy AI to accelerate improved services for students, residents, businesses, and communities responsibly.

“Serena’s arrival is a game-changer for MGT,” said Rodney Turner, President of Technology Solutions, at MGT. “Her unparalleled experience in education, technology, and consulting, combined with her visionary approach to leadership, positions her to make an immediate and lasting impact. Serena’s ability to bridge our technology and social impact solutions will not only strengthen our offerings but will also drive the strategic growth that is central to our mission.”

Sacks-Mandel’s journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to making a difference. She holds a Master of Science in Public Policy & Management from Stony Brook University and is a celebrated leader, receiving numerous accolades for her contributions to technology and education. A passionate advocate for Women in Technology (WIT), she is also an accomplished author, with her most recent book, Empowered: Frame Your Narrative, Own Your Power, a testament to her dedication to inspiring the next generation of leaders.

“I am beyond excited to join MGT at such a transformative time,” said Sacks-Mandel. “MGT’s commitment to innovation and social impact aligns perfectly with my own passion for making a meaningful difference. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to create powerful solutions that not only meet our client’s needs but also set new standards for excellence in our industry.”

As MGT continues to focus on providing technology solutions to increase performance, improve efficiency, protect data, and bridge the digital divide, Sacks-Mandel’s leadership will be crucial in driving this instrumental social impact mission.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, education (SLED) and targeted commercial clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our clients’ leadership agenda. We partner to help clients build resilience, implement systematic change and strengthen their foundations, now and for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

