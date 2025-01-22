An Interview with Steve Bentley, FRAeS, on Corporate Freedom Pass & Enrol Now - Pay Later Programs

Interview with Steve Bentley = FRAeS – CEO of Sofema Online

Insights into Flexible Training Solutions Enhancing Accessibility and Compliance in the Aviation Industry

SOFIA , SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com continues to set benchmarks in aviation training with innovative programs tailored to the industry’s dynamic needs. In this interview, Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Online, shares insights into two flagship initiatives: the Corporate Freedom Pass and the Enrol Now Pay Later programs.Q: What distinguishes the Corporate Freedom Pass from the Enrol Now Pay Later program?Steve Bentley: The Corporate Freedom Pass is a subscription-based model tailored for organizations, granting unlimited access to an extensive course catalog, which includes over 400 regulatory and vocational training courses, packages, and diplomas . This enables companies to train their teams cost-effectively, ensuring compliance and skill enhancement across various domains. In contrast, the Enrol Now Pay Later program allows organizations to enroll employees in specific courses and consolidate payments into a single monthly invoice. This pay-as-you-go approach offers flexibility and streamlined administrative processes.Q: What are the primary benefits of the Corporate Freedom Pass for organizations?Steve Bentley: The CFP offers scalability, allowing companies to provide training without the need to purchase individual courses. This approach is cost-effective, particularly when training multiple employees across diverse roles. It also ensures consistency in training, aligning teams with the latest regulatory standards, and fosters a culture of continuous learning, which is crucial for maintaining high standards of competence and operational excellence.Q: How does the Enrol Now - Pay Later program enhance training accessibility?Steve Bentley: ENPL is designed for flexibility and convenience. By consolidating all course enrollments into a single monthly invoice, it simplifies the tracking of multiple transactions, saving administrative time and effort. This structure allows companies to manage training expenses more effectively and enroll employees in courses as needed without the upfront commitment of a subscription model, catering to organizations with fluctuating training demands.Q: How does customer service support these programs?Steve Bentley: Customer service is integral to both programs. We assign dedicated account managers to assist organizations in maximizing their subscriptions, providing regular updates on new courses and industry trends. The team ensures a smooth enrollment and payment process, offering ongoing support so organizations can focus on training outcomes rather than administrative concerns.Q: Can you elaborate on the enrollment process for these programs?Steve Bentley: Enrollment is straightforward for both programs. For the Corporate Freedom Pass, organizations can subscribe and gain immediate access to a full course catalog, allowing them to assign courses to employees as needed. With the Enrol Now Pay Later program, companies can enroll employees in specific courses and receive a consolidated monthly invoice, simplifying financial planning and administrative tasks.These initiatives by Sofema Online demonstrate a commitment to providing flexible and comprehensive training solutions, addressing the diverse needs of organizations in the aviation industry.For further details, visit www.sofemaonline.com

