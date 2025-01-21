Finding for Recovery of $1,465 Issued Against Bloom Township Fiscal Officer over Late Tax and Workers’ Compensation Payments

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,464.80 was issued Tuesday against the fiscal officer for Bloom Township in Scioto County over penalties and interest from late tax, workers’ compensation, and pension system payments.

The finding against Diana Stonerock was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that the township paid interest and penalties totaling $839.48 in 2022 and $571.85 in 2023 to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, and the State of Ohio after failing to submit payments on time.

An additional $53.47 in late fees was paid to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System for late pension system remittances.

Auditors noted, “The repeated failure to remit state tax withholdings, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation premiums, and federal tax withholdings timely is considered gross negligence” and “serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the withholdings and premiums been paid in a timely manner.”

