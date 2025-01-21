Submit Release
Strategy for Sweden’s development cooperation with Uganda 2025–2029

SWEDEN, January 21 - The objective of Sweden’s international development assistance is to create conditions to improve the lives of people living in poverty and oppression. Together with other forms of funding, development cooperation reinforces a country’s aspiration to go from poverty to prosperity and contribute to the Paris Agreement. Based on the principles of development effectiveness, Sweden’s development cooperation should be effective, transparent and catalytic. Through clear and realistic demands, it should strengthen long-term sustainable development with broad local ownership in partner countries. 

This Strategy is part of Sweden’s overall development assistance and foreign policy. Its strategic objectives are based on Sweden’s provision of added value in Uganda and previous results achieved within the areas of activity. 

