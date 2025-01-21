Avolve Named in GovTech 100: Avolve Recognized as an Important Contributor to the Government Sector

Avolve named in GovTech 100 for 2025

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , the leading specialist in advanced electronic plan review technology for state and local governments, has announced its inclusion in the industry authoritative GovTech 100 for 2025. Published annually by Government Technology , the list showcases innovative companies making a significant contribution to the public sector in the United States.“To be named in the GovTech 100 list is an honor and is testament to the incredible people that I work alongside every day,” said Lance Clark, CEO, Avolve. “This team explores technological advances, treats customers with the utmost of respect and care, brings partners into the fold, and speaks openly and passionately to jurisdictions about how we can help them do plan review more efficiently, effectively, and deliver the best experience to applicants. I am overjoyed that we have been recognized, but this accolade is for every Avolve team member.”2024 was a significant year for Avolve; the Phoenix-based company has doubled its customer-based over the last two years reaching almost 350 government jurisdictions by the end of last year, which includes 44% of the 50 biggest US cities. These agencies utilize Avolve’s proven solutions, ProjectDox and DigEplan, to enhance their development services, as well as benefit from Avolve’s extensive investment to apply technological advancements to its product portfolio.“For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer,” said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler. “It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it’s just heating up.”Avolve offers advanced electronic plan review solutions for state, county, and city customers who want to optimize their end-to-end permitting processes. Enabling real time collaboration, cross-department visibility, and function-based workflows, Avolve has proven to reduce the time it takes to conduct plan review by more than 50%.To find out more information, visit: www.avolvesoftware.com - ENDS -About AvolveAvolve specializes in advanced electronic plan review software, serving almost 350 global customers. Avolve’s significant investment in research and development ensures that its plan review solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.For more information visit: www.avolvesoftware.com

