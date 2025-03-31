Avolve Earns ISO Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data and Security Excellence for Government Customers

Avolve achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, reinforcing our commitment to top-tier security and data protection for government organizations worldwide.

Avolve is dedicated to secure, innovative plan review solutions that help governments thrive, backed by strong data protection with ISO Certification.” — Lance Clark, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , a leading specialist in advanced electronic plan review solutions, announces successful achievement of ISO /IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection (ISO Certification) in compliance with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This ISO Certification achievement demonstrates Avolve’s unwavering commitment to protect our customers’ data with best-in-class security practices.Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 required a robust assessment of all operations within Avolve to ensure strict controls and processes are in place, as well as a framework for continuous risk assessment and improvement, which covers cybersecurity, data and privacy protection. This certification follows the October 2024 announcement of Avolve’s SOC 2 Type II compliance accomplishment, underpinning Avolve’s commitment to ensuring industry-leading security standards.“As we look to support government organizations’ innovative use of plan review technology to revolutionize their ability to build thriving communities, we know that our core responsibility is to provide data and security protection. We take this very seriously and are fully committed to enforcing industry best practice processes to deliver robust SaaS solutions to our government customers. Achieving both ISO Certification and SOC 2 compliance in such a short amount of time is testament to our steadfast dedication,” said Lance Clark, CEO for Avolve.The ISO Certification was completed by third-party Prescient Security , an internationally accredited ISO company. This third-party certification of the worldwide-recognized ISO certification demonstrates Avolve’s robust approach to data and security process and compliance.“The cornerstone for any technology provider, especially those serving the government sector, is security. Security is a mandatory and critical component and remains a continuous effort as part of our everyday operations. As well, security is a fundamental component when considering advancements for our modern solutions. This certification supports our company-wide dedication to provide robust and secure plan review products that mitigate risk and protect Avolve’s customers” said Becky Tamashasky, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Avolve. “We are incredibly proud of the work our team is doing to uphold these standards and ensure the security and trust our customers rely on.”Avolve is trusted by 330+ government organizations in North America and Europe to support their electronic plan review needs.Interested to find out more about Avolve’s solutions, we’d love to have a chat: sales@avolvesoftware.com or visit our website avolvesoftware.com-Ends-About Avolve SoftwareAvolve delivers the most trusted and proven electronic plan review solutions on the market, ProjectDox and DigEplan. These enable our 330+ customers to streamline and enhance operational efficiency for development services, making a meaningful impact on the communities they serve. Our market-leading investment in product research and development sets us apart, creating advanced digital solutions that transform both the applicant and reviewer experience. Highly-rated customer support, coupled with our commitment to the highest security levels, has been key to Avolve’s success, which is a result of collaboration, shared values, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business. For more information, visit avolvesoftware.com.

