George Mastakas Joins Avolve Software as Chief Revenue Officer

George Mastakas Avolve's CRO

Avolve appoints George Mastakas as CRO, as the company positions itself to extend its community development support to government agencies.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve Software, the global leader in electronic plan review solutions, announces the appointment of George Mastakas to its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Revenue Officer, as the company positions itself to extend its community development support to government agencies.George joins Avolve from Trimble and has spent most of his career focusing on supporting the public sector with enterprise solutions and building strong alliances across the government technology industry. Having held senior management positions in Cityworks prior to its acquisition in 2019, and then following that in Trimble, George’s insightful knowledge of local government is critical to Avolve’s next steps in product, innovation, and market growth.“George has an industry pedigree that can only be achieved through decades of meeting customers, understanding the changing landscape of local government, and being their partner in overcoming the challenges,” said Lance Clark, CEO for Avolve Software. “When I first spoke to George, I knew straight away that he had the right ethos to match ours. I am excited about Avolve’s future and George’s fundamental contribution to ensuring that our solutions, exceed customer and community expectations.”In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Avolve, George will oversee the sales, business development and partner teams. This will include Avolve’s continued commitment to work in close partnership with existing customers, government jurisdictions looking to improve their plan review processes, and supporting our highly regarded partner community.“I've admired Avolve since the moment I became acquainted with them years ago. Their passion and focus on improving the critical services public sector agencies must provide is inspiring; I am excited to be a part of it in such a meaningful way. My profound thanks to Lance, and the entire team at Avolve, for the opportunity and for creating such an important business for our customers,” said George Mastakas Chief Revenue Office for Avolve Software.About Avolve SoftwareAvolve Software is the global leader in electronic plan review software. With almost 350 global customers, Avolve’s significant investment in research and development ensures that its plan review solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.For more information visit: www.avolvesoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.