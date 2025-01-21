StoreDot Achieves Major Milestone with Silicon-Dominant 4695 Cylindrical Extreme Fast-Charging Battery Cells

StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

StoreDot develops industry-first silicon-dominant 4695 cylindrical EV battery cells with extreme fast charging (XFC) capabilities.

This is a pivotal moment in our mission to eliminate range and charging anxiety for EV drivers.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a significant breakthrough with the successful development of silicon-dominant 4695 cylindrical cells. This achievement marks the completion of StoreDot's innovative battery cell lineup, now spanning all major EV battery formats: pouch, prismatic, and cylindrical.This milestone underscores the versatility and superiority of StoreDot's technology in overcoming silicon-related challenges, particularly swelling. The new 46xx cylindrical form factor, already adopted by key automakers, has the potential to revolutionize the EV industry by enabling unprecedented charging speeds and energy density.While full fast-charging data will be released soon, StoreDot expects its cylindrical cells to match the groundbreaking performance of its XFC technology in prismatic and pouch formats, repeatedly and consecutively charging from 10-80% state of charge in 10 minutes. Early integration testing has shown exceptional results, with a projected cycle life of 1,000 full cycles at standard charge rates. Furthermore, these cells boast a volumetric energy density exceeding 800 Wh/L, offering a transformative solution for various industries."This breakthrough represents a pivotal moment in our mission to eliminate range and charging anxiety for EV drivers," said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot's CEO. "Our cylindrical cells provide unmatched fast-charging capabilities, superior energy density, and impressive durability. Their versatility makes them an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, extending beyond electric vehicles."StoreDot's silicon-dominant XFC technology has garnered significant global interest, with leading automakers testing and customizing the technology for their future EV models. A key differentiator for StoreDot is its ability to address the challenges of silicon-based batteries across all cell formats.Beyond the EV market, StoreDot sees immense potential for its 46xx cylindrical cells in diverse applications. Their compact, robust design, unparalleled energy density, and long cycle life make them suitable for a wide range of use cases.The cylindrical cells are undergoing scale-up processes with StoreDot's manufacturing partner in South Korea, with mass production slated to commence by late 2025. This reinforces StoreDot's commitment to driving battery innovation and meeting the world's growing energy demands.

