Congratulatory letters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to the 47th President of the United States Donald J. Trump

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written congratulatory letters to the 47th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump. The texts of the letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 JANUARY 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s letter to President Donald Trump

20 January 2025

The Honorable Donald J Trump

President

United States of America

Dear President Trump,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The US continues to be a source of dynamism, resilience and innovation, and with much promise ahead. Your leadership will be crucial in addressing both the challenges and opportunities facing the US and the world today. I wish you every success.

Singapore and the US share an abiding and substantive friendship that has deepened over the years. Our ties are characterised by mutual respect and cooperation, and we have worked well together to advance the common interests of both our peoples.

During your previous term as President, there were significant achievements in our bilateral relationship. Singapore stands ready to build upon this foundation. We can further enhance our economic and defence ties, as well as explore new areas to collaborate. I am confident that under your leadership, we will have more milestones to celebrate.

Please accept my best wishes as you take on the Presidency. I also look forward to welcoming you back to Singapore soon.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s letter to President Donald Trump

20 January 2025

The Honorable Donald J Trump

President

United States of America

Dear President Trump,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The US has played an indispensable role in safeguarding the global commons, upholding stability and fostering international security. I am confident that under your leadership, the US will continue to exercise its global role. The US can continue to depend on Singapore as a trusted friend and partner, as we work together to advance our many shared interests.

As we discussed during our phone call, Singapore and the US enjoy an excellent partnership that has deepened over the years. Underpinned by the 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement, our defence cooperation remains robust, and our two militaries enjoy close ties. We work closely in the areas of security and counterterrorism, and Singapore remains the only Asian country to have contributed military assets and personnel to the Defeat-ISIS coalition.

On the economic front, the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement continues to bring significant benefits to both countries. Since its entry into force in 2004, bilateral trade has nearly tripled, with the US consistently maintaining a large trade surplus with Singapore. Singapore is also the third-largest Asian investor in the US. Together, our investments and bilateral trade support more than 270,000 well-paying jobs across the US. At the same time, Singapore provides a useful gateway for American businesses looking to venture abroad and expand their operations into Asia.

I was delighted to hear about your fond memories of Singapore from your last visit in 2018 and welcome you to visit us again soon. I wish you good health and every success as you take on the Presidency for a second time.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong



