Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman to Brunei Darussalam, 1 to 4 April 2025

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman, will visit Brunei from 1 to 4 April 2025 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

During his visit, Minister Maliki and the Singapore delegation will have an audience with the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, and the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, to convey Hari Raya greetings on behalf of Singapore’s leaders.

Minister Maliki and the Singapore delegation will attend the Open Houses of current and former Brunei Ministers as well as senior Brunei officials. Minister Maliki will also be the Guest-of-Honour at the Singapore High Commission in Brunei’s Hari Raya Open House on 3 April 2025, which will be attended by various Brunei leaders, officials, and Singaporeans based in Brunei.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by his spouse Madam Sadiah Shahal, Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai and his spouse Dr N Gowri, Mayor (South East District) Fahmi Aliman and his spouse Madam Rohana, and Member of Parliament Rachel Ong.

1 APRIL 2025