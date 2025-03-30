Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's participation in the Special Emergency Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the Special Emergency Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on 30 March 2025. The meeting was convened by ASEAN Chair Malaysia, and was conducted virtually.

Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deepest condolences for the significant loss of lives and damage in Myanmar and Thailand that was caused by the devastating earthquake. Singapore stands in solidarity with ASEAN during this difficult time. Minister Balakrishnan supported the proposal for ASEAN to further expand its assistance to the countries affected, as coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre). Singapore has deployed an 80-member Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with disaster rescue efforts in Myanmar, and sent three officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) under the auspices of AHA Centre. Minister Balakrishnan announced the Singapore Government’s contribution of $150,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ fundraising efforts. He called for an immediate and effective ceasefire in Myanmar which would facilitate the efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance and longer term national reconciliation, peace and reconstruction.

Singapore will continue to monitor developments closely, and work with our partners in ASEAN to assist those affected by the earthquake.

