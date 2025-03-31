Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,226 in the last 365 days.

Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 31 March 2025

  Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Mrs Joy Balakrishnan, and Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, earlier today at the Istana Bukit Serene. His Royal Highness and Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor hosted the Ministers and Mrs Joy Balakrishnan to lunch, joined by members of the Johor royal family.

 

The Ministers conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to His Royal Highness and the Johor royal family. They also looked forward to the implementation of initiatives including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, which will further strengthen the multifaceted and robust cross-border relationship.

 

This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House.

 

 

.         .         .         .         .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 MARCH 2025

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 31 March 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more