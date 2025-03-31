Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 31 March 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Mrs Joy Balakrishnan, and Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, earlier today at the Istana Bukit Serene. His Royal Highness and Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor hosted the Ministers and Mrs Joy Balakrishnan to lunch, joined by members of the Johor royal family.

The Ministers conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to His Royal Highness and the Johor royal family. They also looked forward to the implementation of initiatives including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, which will further strengthen the multifaceted and robust cross-border relationship.

This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House.

