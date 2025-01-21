Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to Energise Sri Lanka’s Hill Capital with The Launch of Kandy Myst by Cinnamon

KANDY, SRI LANKA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts , in partnership with Indra Traders, is set to expand its footprint in Sri Lanka’s hill capital, at the start of 2025, with the launch of the Kandy Myst by Cinnamon - a vibrant new addition to the brand’s portfolio. This strategic collaboration reflects the brand’s commitment to elevating Sri Lanka’s tourism landscape, bringing a fresh, modern experience to one of the country’s most popular cultural hubs.Developed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travellers, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon is strategically located on Kandy Katugastota Road, offering unmatched convenience to the city's key attractions and transport routes. With 215 contemporary rooms - the largest inventory in Kandy, this new hotel will transform the local hospitality landscape, providing a fresh, vibrant stay experience that integrates modernity with the rich cultural heritage of the region.Commenting on the upcoming opening, Area Vice President of Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts, Johan Aschan, commented, “Kandy remains a top destination for visitors to Sri Lanka and our vision for Kandy Myst by Cinnamon, was driven by the growing demand for a fresh, contemporary experience in the city. We are creating a space where both locals and international travellers can enjoy a vibrant, dynamic experience that elevates Kandy’s hospitality offering.”In addition to the 215 contemporary rooms, it will feature 18 interconnecting rooms designed for groups and business travellers. Guests can look forward to a variety of dining experiences, including Grains Dining, an all-day buffet restaurant; Kosmos Skybar, a chic rooftop bar adjacent to the infinity pool; and Terra Lounge, a lounge and coffee shop ideal for casual meetups or unwinding with signature drinks alongside amenities such as an infinity heated pool, a well-equipped gym, and a spacious car park.Chief Executive Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Mikael Svensson commenting on expanding its footprint in Kandy said, “With the opening of Kandy Myst by Cinnamon, we are not only expanding our footprint but also reaffirming our commitment to driving tourism growth that benefits local communities. We believe in creating opportunities for local talent, supporting sustainable development and bringing meaningful experiences to the destinations we call home. This expansion reflects our strategy to contribute positively to the areas we operate in, delivering value that uplifts both our guests and the local economy.”As a long-term management partnership between Indra Traders and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon will be a vibrant, modern retreat that connects guests with the essence of Kandy while offering all the comforts and luxury that today’s travellers seek.Chairman of Indra Group of Companies, Indra Silva also shared his thoughts on the partnership, “We are proud to partner with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts on this milestone project, which marks our strategic entry into the leisure and tourism sector. Kandy Myst by Cinnamon reflects our commitment to enhancing Kandy’s appeal as a top destination in Sri Lanka and creating economic value for the region. Together, we aim to deliver a world-class hospitality experience that blends modernity, with the essence of Kandy.”By enhancing the city’s offering, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon together with Cinnamon Nature Trails (the wildlife and nature-based tourism arm of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts) will also contribute to boosting Kandy’s appeal to international and local markets in the curation of holistic travel experiences with deep local insights.Kandy Myst by Cinnamon is now open for pre-bookings , allowing guests to secure their stays ahead of the property’s highly anticipated public opening. With its unique blend of modern design, cool city vibes, and exceptional amenities, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon promises to redefine hospitality in the heart of Kandy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.