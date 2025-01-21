Inauguration of an Exhibition on Atrocities Against Kashmiri and Bangladeshi Hindus at the Maha Kumbh Mela!

The exhibition of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was inaugurated by ISKCON’s Swami Kanjlochan Krishnadas (in the center), with Sadguru Nilesh Singbal, the preacher of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, on the left, and Sadguru (Dr.) Charudatta Pingale, the National Guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, on the right.

Prayagraj – Over 400 million devotees are expected to gather for the holy bath during the Maha Kumbh Mela. However, we must not forget the injustice and atrocities being inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh and Kashmir. Temples and idols are being destroyed in Bangladesh even today. To resolve these issues, Hindus from Bangladesh, India, and abroad must come together. Only then can solutions be found. For this purpose, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has organized an exhibition on the atrocities faced by Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh, which devotees must visit; said Swami Kanjalochan Krishnadas of ISKCON’s Sri Chandrodaya Mandir in Vrindavan.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s exhibition on the atrocities committed by extremists and terrorists against Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh. The exhibition and book fair are held at Sector 6, Kailashpuri, Bhardwaj Marg in Maha Kumbh Mela. The exhibition was inaugurated by Swami Kanjalochan Krishnadas. The national guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sadguru (Dr.) Charudatta Pingale, The Samiti’s Northeast India guide, Sadguru Nilesh Singbal, ISKCON’s Swami Radha Mohan Das and the Samiti’s Uttar Pradesh and Bihar state coordinator, Shri Vishwanath Kulkarni, were also present on the occassion.

Saints observing the scriptures at the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s exhibition.

Swami Kanjalochan Krishnadas further said, “What is happening to Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh? What is the condition of Hindus in other states? These critical details are displayed in this exhibition. All devotees attending the Kumbh Mela must visit this exhibition. They will also gain valuable insights into ‘What is Sanatan Dharma?’ through this event.”

Citizens viewing the grand exhibition organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which depicts the horrific atrocities committed by radicals and terrorists on Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh.

It has been 34 years since Kashmiri Hindus were displaced on January 19, 1990 due to terrorism. Yet, despite the presence of the government, judiciary, and parliament, the rehabilitation of displaced Hindus in Kashmir remains unachieved, which shows a failure of democracy. The exhibition includes sections on the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir and Bangladesh, conspiracies behind the killings of saints, love jihad, the problem of religious conversions and their solutions, cow protection, temple preservation, safeguarding Hindus during riots, and honoring deities. It also includes, a National Awareness section featuring displays on jihadi terrorism, anti-national halal jihad, the dignity of the nation, promotion of Swadeshi identity, and the Surajya campaign. There are also sections addressing objections to the concept of a Hindu Rashtra and their refutations, guidance from saints and religious leaders, resolution of doubts, and motivating Hindus toward religious observance, said Shri Vishwanath Kulkarni of the Samiti.