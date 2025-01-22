13th Asia Starch Value Chain Conference to Explore Sustainability and Innovation in Vietnam

Trends, innovations, and challenges within the starch value chain. 25-26 Feb, 2025 Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM Novotel Saigon Centre

CMT's 13th Asia Starch Value Chain event, co-organized by the Vietnam Cassava Association to Explore Sustainability and Innovation in Starch Production

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Asia Starch Value Chain Conference is slated to take place in vibrant Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from February 25-26, 2025. This premier event, co-organized by the Vietnam Cassava Association and supported by Sino German Technology Development Co. Ltd as the Associate Sponsor & exhibitor, promises to be a landmark gathering for stakeholders in the starch industry. Other participating exhibitors include VetterTec, Trislot, Stamex, F.A. Schmidt, Quang Ngai Agricultural Products and Foodstuff Joint Stock Company (APFCO), Progress Eco Sp, and Myande Group.Exploring Sustainability in Starch ProductionWith a focus on sustainability, this year’s conference will delve into topics critical to the optimization of the starch value chain. Attendees can expect insights into market dynamics, sustainable agriculture, waste valorization, sugar reduction strategies, fiber enrichment solutions , and clean-label innovations. These discussions align with the increasing global focus on environmentally friendly practices in food and industrial production.Vietnam: A Strategic HostVietnam’s selection as the conference venue underscores its pivotal role in the global starch market. As one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of cassava—a key starch source—Vietnam’s cassava industry significantly contributes to the nation’s agricultural exports. The conference will explore innovations in cassava processing and value addition , as well as strategies to enhance sustainable production systems in the region.Dynamic Agenda with Industry LeadersThe conference agenda features an impressive lineup of speakers and topics:• The Role of Cassava in Vietnam’s Agricultural Map – Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director General, Dept. of Crop Production, Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development• Sustainable Cassava Development & Opportunities to Enhance the Value Chain – Nghiem Minh Tien, Chairman, Vietnam Cassava Association• Future of Vietnam’s Ethanol Industry – Vu Kien Trung, COO, Tung Lam Co. Ltd, and General Secretary, Vietnam Biofuel Association• Navigating Supply Challenges Amid Geopolitical Tensions – Simon Bentley, Managing Director, Commoditia• Circular Food Systems for Sustainable Health – Florence Leong, Founder and Director, KosmodeHealth• Valorizing Cassava Waste for Animal Feed Protein – Jeroen De Wachter, Head of Business Development, Entobel• Starch Modification and Innovative Applications – Shota Yoshimura, Senior Researcher, Glico Nutrition CoThe event also features a Separately Bookable Workshop on February 26, led by Mario M. Martinez, an esteemed Associate Professor from the University of Valladolid and Aarhus University. The workshop will provide cutting-edge insights into starch structure, functionality, modifications, and nutritional metrics A Must-Attend Event for Industry StakeholdersRecognized as a vital platform for the starch industry, the Asia Starch Value Chain Conference caters to a broad audience, including food ingredient suppliers, bioprocess solution providers, traders, milling and bioethanol producers, and technology suppliers. With Vietnam’s fast-growing economy providing an ideal backdrop, participants can look forward to unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities.Registration and Additional InformationFor more details and registration email huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or, visit CMT’s Asia Starch Series website at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250204&pu=307486 . Stay updated on conference highlights and announcements by following the event’s social media channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.