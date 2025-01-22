THE FUTURE ROCKS COLLABORATE WITH LIGHTBOX JEWELRY TO LAUNCH THE ESSENCE CAPSULE COLLECTION

TFR x LIGHTBOX JEWELRY Essence Collection TFR x LIGHTBOX JEWELRY Essence Lariat Necklace TFR X LIGHTBOX JEWELRY Essence Ring TFR X LIGHTBOX JEWELRY cord braclets

THE FUTURE ROCKS partners with LIGHTBOX JEWELRY once again to launch a new collection of colored lab-grown diamond jewelry, just in time for Valentine's Day.

HONG KONG, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of the TFR x LIGHTBOX JEWELRY Joy Collection, the two esteemed lab-grown diamond brands, THE FUTURE ROCKS and LIGHTBOX JEWELRY, are delighted to unveil the Essence Collection — a dazzling celebration of beauty and craftsmanship.

The Essence Collection elegantly merges timeless sophistication with contemporary design, featuring a minimalist silhouette that highlights lab-grown diamonds' stunning brilliance. This exquisite collection features six remarkable pieces, such as the Lariat necklace, available in sumptuous 18K white or yellow gold, and the Essence ring, which offers a variety of options with white lab-grown diamonds set in either 18K yellow or white gold. Additionally, you can choose blue or pink lab-grown diamonds in 18K white gold, with the ring showcasing a captivating 0.5-carat diamond at its heart and an elegantly delicate drop necklace adorned with 0.78-carat lab-grown diamonds. These versatile and stylish pieces are perfect for everyday wear and can be beautifully layered for any occasion, day or night.

As Valentine’s Day draws near, THE FUTURE ROCKS and LIGHTBOX JEWELRY are excited to infuse their collection with a romance flair by introducing two delightful new color options for their cord bracelets: baby blue and baby pink. These enchanting shades beautifully complement the existing five colors in the lineup, creating a harmonious palette that enhances the lucky knot on the bracelets designed to elevate any wrist. Each cord bracelet is adorned with a stunning 0.25-carat lab-grown diamond, adding an extra layer of grace to its enchanting design.

These charming pieces are ideal for minimalist couples, offering a subtle yet sophisticated way to express affection. Whether worn individually or stacked together, they create a refined everyday aesthetic that adds a personal touch to any outfit. Perfect for celebrating love, these bracelets serve as a meaningful reminder of cherished moments.

The Essence Collection will be available on www.thefuturerocks.com from 22 Jan 2025.

Explore the THE FUTURE ROCKS’ official website for the diversified range of lab-grown jewelry.

