MPU Awards Scholarships to 600 Outstanding Students

MACAU, January 21 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held the 2025 Scholarship Award Ceremony at the University Auditorium, awarding scholarships to 600 outstanding students in recognition of their excellent performance in academic and professional fields. MPU encourages students to uphold the spirit of love for the country and Macao, to pursue excellence and persevere, and to contribute to the development of both the country and Macao.

Vivian Lei, Vice-Rector of MPU, expressed gratitude to the scholarship awarding organisations for their support and extended congratulations to the scholarship recipients. With the support of the country, the Macao SAR government and various sectors of society, MPU has made significant progress. Its high-quality teaching and research have garnered international and national recognition and awards. The university's students have achieved remarkable results in various international and national competitions, showcasing the university's success in holistic education. Moving forward, MPU will continue to collaborate with all sectors of society to promote sustainable and high-quality socio-economic development in Macao.

The scholarship awarding organisations include (listed in no particular order): Education and Youth Development Bureau, Macao Foundation, Henry Fok Foundation, Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Macao Development and Quality Research Institute, Ho Chun Kei Charity Association, SJM Resorts S.A., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., Galaxy Entertainment Group, Sands China Ltd., MGM, LT Game Limited, Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited, Tai Fung Bank Limited, Luso International Banking Limited, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), CEM, CTM, China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, Institution of Engineering and Technology, CPA Australia, Mr António de Nascimento Leitão, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Seng San Enterprises Ltd, Jump Sport Products Company Limited, StarMac Entertainment Production Ltd, CHIII Design, and others.