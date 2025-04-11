7 MICE Training Courses Held in the First Four Months to Strengthen Competitiveness + Engage Conference Ambassadors to Attract High-Quality MICE Events

MACAU, April 11 - In line with the SAR Government's strategy for appropriate economic diversification, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) continues to collaborate with the industry and universities to cultivate professional talent in the MICE sector. As of April 10, seven MICE training courses have been held, covering all aspects from planning and bidding to safety in construction, marketing, and crisis management, with over 330 participants. More than 80 participants have obtained international certification course certificates, laying a foundation for deepening Macao's MICE industry co-operation with the international community.

The seven courses include the “UFI Certified Professional” Programme”, “Webinar: Mastering MICE Trends to Win More Business for Macao”, “MORS - Event Specialist (Intermediate Level)” Programme, “Lecture: Occupational Health and Safety Lecture for Exhibition Construction Personnel”, “Certified in Exhibition Management” (CEM CHINA) Programme, “ICCA Certified International Convention Specialist” (CICS) Programme, and “ICCA Certified Conference Bidding Strategy” Workshop. These courses attracted broad participation from individuals interested in the MICE industry, comprehensive tourism and leisure enterprises, exhibition and conference centres, professional exhibition organisers, destination management companies, industry association representatives, and mainland MICE practitioners.

ICCA Certified Conference Bidding Strategy Workshop Promotes “Qualitative Change” Deployment Across Sectors

The “ICCA Certified Conference Bidding Strategy” Workshop was held today (10 April), inviting Waikin Wong, ICCA Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific with nearly 20 years of international conference experience, to provide an in-depth analysis of core bidding strategies to 70 representatives from Macao's MICE industry. This included an analysis of destination advantages, proposal writing techniques, and interpretation of evaluation criteria, with real case studies guiding group discussions.

After the workshop, a “Meet@Macao” exchange event was held, with over ten academic leaders and industry experts from fields such as health, modern finance, and high technology serving as “Macao Conference Ambassadors”. They engaged with the MICE industry to discuss plans for hosting international conferences in Macao, working together to advance the MICE industry from “quantitative change” to “qualitative change”.

Multiple Measures to Enhance Macao’s MICE Competitiveness and Bring in More High-Quality Conferences

IPIM will continue to strengthen Macao's MICE team's professional foundation and competitiveness by introducing international certification courses, systematically cultivating MICE talent, leveraging the global network of Conference Ambassadors, and integrating resources from the Exhibition Bidding Support Working Group, aimingto attract more high-quality international conferences to Macao and energetically support the appropriate economic diversification.