Macao Selected as “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination by the “MICE” Golden Five-Star Selection Activity

MACAU, April 11 - The national MICE industry’s important annual event—the 2025 International MICE (Xiong’an) Co-operation and Exchange Conference (hereinafter referred to as the “MICE Conference”)—was held from April 9 to 11 at the Xiong’an Convention and Exhibition Centre. Senior representatives and experts from various regional MICE professional organisations attended the event. During the conference, the “MICE” Golden Five-Star Selection was conducted, where the organising committee performed a preliminary screening through big data analysis, followed by two rounds of anonymous scoring by the selection committee.

According to the evaluation results, Macao was selected as the “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination, with the award presented by President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U.

Selection with Big Data and Two Rounds of Anonymous Scoring

Since its inception, the 2025 MICE Conference has been held four times and is one of the major annual events in the mainland MICE industry. A key component, the “MICE” Golden Five-Star promotional selection activity aims to recognise excellence and encourage innovation by awarding organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions to the development of the MICE industry.

This selection activity involved preliminary screening through big data analysis to determine the shortlisted candidates for each category, followed by two rounds of anonymous scoring by the selection committee, ranking by score to ultimately select the winning units.

The organiser of the “MICE Conference”, Beijing New Expo International Culture and Media Co., Ltd, is a leading full-media group in the MICE and conference sectors in mainland China, publishing magazine such as China International Conference & Exhibition, MICE Business Tourism, and Overseas Exhibitions, and has had long-term co-operation with international authoritative organisations such as the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) and the International Association of Congress Centres (AIPC).