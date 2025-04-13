The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, led a delegation to Beijing for exchange of building of integrity and the rule of law

MACAU, April 13 - Recently, the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, has led a delegation of the CCAC to Beijing, where they visited a number of entities successively including the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Public Security, the National Supervisory Commission and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate for exchange of the work of building of integrity and the rule of law.

In the meeting with the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Nong Rong, he stated that when President Xi Jinping attended the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland in December last year, he delivered an important speech in which he raised “Four Expectations”, that Macao should strive to advance appropriate economic diversification, enhance the effectiveness of governance, build a higher-level platform for opening up externally and uphold social harmony and stability. Nong Rong encouraged Macao to respond to President Xi’s eager expectations and practical demands by taking concrete actions with a pioneering and progressive spirit. Ao Ieong Seong stated that all members of the CCAC would definitely bear in mind the spirit of a series of important speeches of President Xi and carry out the duties as the graft-fighter and ombudsman with determination in order to build a law-based society with integrity and justice for all citizens of Macao and make a greater contribution to the steadfast and successful implementation of the policy of “One Country, Two Systems”. Also, the CCAC has already planned ahead for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections and thus it has fully prepared in order to ensure effective implementation of the principle of “patriots administering Macao” and the fairness, justice and integrity of the elections.

In the meeting with the President of the Supreme People’s Court, Zhang Jun, he said that the court would keep on developing the exchange and cooperation with the judiciary of Macao, serve the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and promote the compatibility between the judicial and legal systems. Ao Ieong Seong stated that the CCAC was willing to maintain close connection with the judicial agencies of the Chinese mainland and continue to join hands with them to combat corruption crimes, hunt for fugitives and recover ill-gotten gains. She stressed that the CCAC would also strive to enhance the administrative efficiency and quality of governance of the SAR Government through its function as the ombudsman.

In the meeting with the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, Chen Siyuan, he pointed out that the Chinese mainland has strict requirements on the case handling procedures and all the processes are subject to supervision. He also stressed that they would spare no effort in combatting cross-border crimes and continuously support the visit of the CCAC’s personnel to public security organs in the Chinese mainland for exchange and training. Ao Ieong Seong stressed that Macao must not become a haven for perpetrators of acts of corruption, adding that law enforcement departments of both places should resolutely take forward cooperation in the fight against corruption.

During another meeting, the Deputy Director of the National Supervisory Commission, Fu Kui, introduced the main spirit of the 4th Plenary Session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection convened early this year, the new trends of rectifying the malfeasances of going through the motions, excess bureaucracy, self-indulgence and extravagance in the Chinese mainland and the current situation of investigation and rectification carried out simultaneously to redress unethical practices and corruption problems. He also stressed that they wished to join hands with the CCAC to take the bilateral cooperation to a new stage. According to Ao Ieong Seong, the CCAC would “stringently combat corrupt acts, carry out system building and promote integrity education”, with a view to tying in with the motherland’s endeavour to take forward the policies and objectives related to the idea of “not daring to, not being able to and not willing to commit corruption”. She also hoped to continuously deepen exchange and cooperation in undertakings with the personnel of the National Supervisory Commission.

In the meeting with the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Ying Yong, he pointed out that the prosecuting agency has been taking forward the fight against corruption in collaboration with the National Supervisory Commission. Meanwhile, they hoped to strengthen interaction with the CCAC in the areas of the combatting of cross-border crimes and punishment meted out for corrupt acts and so forth in order to provide a stronger safeguard of legal regimes for the economic and social development of the Chinese mainland and Macao, particularly the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Ao Ieong Seong stated that the CCAC would firmly implement the policy of “One country, Two systems” and the principle of “patriots administering Macao”. Ao Ieong Seong also said that the CCAC would perform its functions according to law and with a pragmatic spirit so as to combat corruption crimes and safeguard the fairness and righteousness of the society. Both parties also had an in-depth communication regarding the functions of the ombudsman of the CCAC.

While in Beijing, the delegation of the CCAC also visited the Beijing Municipal Government Service Centre where it learned about how the centre centralised the handling of administrative procedures for the entire municipality and the electronic services for the convenience of the public.

Other delegates of the CCAC who paid visits with Ao Ieong Seong included the Chief of the Cabinet, Chan In Chio and the Advisor, Fong Pak Ian.