San Mateo County Sheriffs’ Union Buys Lunch for LA Counterparts

The San Mateo County Sheriffs unions sent 200 Fat Sal's sandwiches to LA Sheriff's Office. "Fat Texas" sandwich from Fat Sal's San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS) Fat Sal's Deli

Gesture of support offered to LA Sheriffs as they deal with fire disaster

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Mateo County’s Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS) pooled donations last week to buy lunch for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees this week as a sign of solidarity with their L.A. colleagues as they deal with the ongoing fire disaster there. Courtesy of the unions, Fat Sal’s, a local favorite, delivered 200 sandwiches to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Office on Monday.“Our job as first responders puts us on the line every day, but emergencies like what they’re facing in L.A. brings that responsibility to a whole new level,” says Sergeant Hector Acosta, OSS president. The L.A. fires, which broke out January 7th, have so far burned nearly 40,000 acres, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and businesses, and cost at least 25 lives. “Buying lunch is a small gesture,” he adds, “but we want them to know we have their back.”With its affection for first responders, Fat Sal’s was an inspired choice for the San Mateo County OSS. “We’ve made it our mission to take special care of first responders and the military, not just during disasters but throughout the entirety of our business,” says Josh Stone, Fat Sal’s co-founder and CEO. Besides delivering food to the fire frontlines, Fat Sal’s also invites first responders to come to its Hollywood, Encino, Westwood, Venice, and Culver City locations through January to rest and eat for free. The sandwiches for the Lost Hills Sheriff’s office will be delivered from Fat Sal’s Encino location.Sergeant Acosta and his union have been in the headlines recently for their work to unseat San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, whose tenure has been rocked by allegations of mismanagement and abuse. He explains, “Supporting our brothers and sisters in L.A. reminds us where our focus really belongs – on serving our communities to the best of our ability every single day.

