Police respond following shooting involving Border Patrol agent in northern Vermont
COVENTRY, Vermont (Monday, Jan. 20, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is providing law-enforcement assistance following a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on Monday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2025.
Members of the state police are coordinating with federal counterparts following the 3:15 p.m. incident. Federal authorities including the FBI are the lead investigative agencies, and all questions need to be directed to them. The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further on the circumstances or nature of this event.
I-91 remains closed in both directions between Exit 27 in Newport and Exit 26 in Orleans. Drivers should take alternate routes. VSP will advise when the interstate reopens.
