What GA Pilots Need to Know about Super Bowl LIX

WASHINGTON – General aviation pilots flying near New Orleans from Feb. 6-11, 2025, must be aware of temporary flight restrictions, follow special air traffic procedures and comply with additional operational requirements that will be in effect for Super Bowl LIX.

The FAA will issue a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) later in January about the procedures for the game and specific arrival and departure route requirements.

Information about New Orleans-area airports and airspace is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl webpage, which will be regularly updated as additional information becomes available.

Special air traffic procedures to minimize delays and ensure safety will be in effect for the following airports:

Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY)

New Orleans Lake Front Airport (NEW)

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR)

Slidell Airport (ASD)

Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport (APS)

A reservation program to facilitate aircraft parking at the following New Orleans-area airports will be in effect from Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information.

Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY)

New Orleans Lake Front Airport (NEW)

Slidell Airport (ASD)

Hammond Northshore Regional Airport (HDC)

Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport (APS)

Pilots can familiarize themselves with a number of New Orleans-area airports through the FAA’s From the Flight Deck video series. These videos show actual runway approach and airport taxiway footage, combined with diagrams and visual graphics to identify hot spots and other safety-sensitive items.

Special Event TFR for Super Bowl Sunday – February 9, 2025

The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LIX centered on Caesars Superdome. The FAA expects the TFR will be active from 4:30 – 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 9. The TFR will have a 10-nautical-mile inner core and a 30-nautical-mile outer ring.

The game will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY). Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control.

Super Bowl LIX also is a No Drone Zone. As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during and after the game.

The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LIX TFR here in February.