New York’s Vaughn College Joins Enhanced Air Traffic Controller Training Program 

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has signed an agreement with Vaughn College in New York to become the next school for the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) program.

This is the fifth school the FAA has authorized to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology offered at the agency’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City, and the first in the Northeast.

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA), meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to graduate. After meeting these requirements and receiving an endorsement certificate, graduates then report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

This is different than the Standard AT-CTI program, where graduates go to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

The FAA has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the ATSA, from its March 2025 supercharged hiring campaign. We also have a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry and are enhancing training with modernized simulators to help get new hires through training more efficiently.

The FAA will continue to take aggressive action to get the best and brightest to join our team and increase our controller workforce. Controllers’ work is critical to meeting our safety mission, and we’ve made the hiring process more efficient than ever.

For your use on air and online: Chris Wilbanks, FAA Deputy Vice President of Safety and Technical Training, answers frequently asked questions about Enhanced AT-CTI schools. You can find that here.

Schools interested in becoming an Enhanced AT-CTI school can continue to submit applications online year-round.