FAA Issues Grounding Order for New York Helicopter Charter Inc. and Begins Comprehensive Review of Company's Operations

The FAA has issued an emergency order grounding New York Helicopter Charter, Inc., which operated the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed Thursday in the Hudson River. The FAA is taking this action in part because after the company’s director of operations voluntarily shut down flights, he was fired.

The agency also began a comprehensive review of the company’s operations. The review, known as a Certificate Holder Evaluation Program (CHEP), determines whether an operator complies with applicable regulation and effectively manages safety, and identifies hazards and risks so the FAA and operator can mitigate them.

Read the statement from the Acting FAA Administrator on X.

