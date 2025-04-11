FAA Drone Detection Testing

Friday, April 11, 2025

The FAA will conduct drone-detection testing in Cape May, New Jersey, between April 14-25.

The FAA’s Center of Excellence for UAS Research (ASSURE) will conduct the testing. The Delaware River Bay Authority Police and other local first responders will also participate.

The FAA will operate several large drones and more than 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones during the two-week period. Testing will take place over the water and near the Cape May Ferry Terminal during the daytime on weekdays only. The public should not fly recreational drones near this area during the test period.

The agency has been testing drone detection technologies at airports over the last few years and is expanding testing to off-airport locations. These tests will help determine the effectiveness of these technologies and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems.

The FAA conducted the first of these off-airport tests in Alaska and will conduct additional testing in New Mexico, North Dakota and Mississippi later this year.

The FAA will provide b-roll next week.

The FAA receives more than 100 drone-sighting reports near airports each month, and we want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal.

On March 16, 2023, the FAA chartered the UAS Detection and Mitigation Systems Aviation Rulemaking Committee to advise the agency on safely integrating drone detection and mitigation systems. The ARC made 46 recommendations on ensuring systems do not interfere with the safe and efficient operation of the National Airspace System. We have incorporated many of the recommendations into our work to safely integrate them.

