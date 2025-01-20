Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,216 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Congratulates 47th President Trump On Inauguration

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on his inauguration.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in our nation—one brimming with promise and hope,” said Governor Abbott. “As President Trump takes the oath of office and assumes his responsibilities as America's chief executive, I am confident that his leadership will restore and strengthen the principles that have long defined our great nation: freedom, economic opportunity, prosperity, and the rule of law. Congratulations to President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families on this momentous occasion. Texas looks forward to working with President Trump and his Administration to secure the border and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all Americans.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Congratulates 47th President Trump On Inauguration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more