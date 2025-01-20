Governor Abbott Congratulates 47th President Trump On Inauguration

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on his inauguration. “Today marks the beginning of a new era in our nation—one brimming with promise and hope,” said Governor Abbott. “As President Trump takes the oath of office and assumes his responsibilities as America's chief executive, I am confident that his leadership will restore and strengthen the principles that have long defined our great nation: freedom, economic opportunity, prosperity, and the rule of law. Congratulations to President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families on this momentous occasion. Texas looks forward to working with President Trump and his Administration to secure the border and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all Americans.”

