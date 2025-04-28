Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Lancaster

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Lancaster, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to Lancaster on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Lancaster market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”



“Congratulations, Lancaster,” said Representative Aicha Davis. “I applaud the city for their innovative efforts to grow and support local businesses and high quality jobs. I thank the Texas Film Commission and the Office of the Governor for their collaboration in getting this done. Our district is full of opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to work together with our state and local partners to bring more growth, job creation, and media production to House District 109.”



“Becoming a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community is an amazing milestone in Lancaster’s story,” said Mayor Clyde C. Hairston. “As the shining star of Texas, we’re ready to welcome filmmakers with open arms and highlight the vibrant culture, landscapes, and people that make our city truly cinematic. This certification not only puts Lancaster on the map for future productions — it amplifies our commitment to economic growth, artistic expression, and storytelling that reflects the heart of our community. We’re excited to share our city’s spirit with the world, one frame at a time.”



Lancaster joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline

