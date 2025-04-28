Governor Abbott Praises Power Of Prayer At Governor’s Prayer Breakfast In Round Rock

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today praised the power of prayer during the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock in celebration of the National Day of Prayer.



“Where two or more are gathered in his name, God is with us,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is filled with prayer warriors. I have felt and experienced from the grace of God that comes from those prayers. Because the Governor of Texas is in a wheelchair, doors and minds have been opened. Only later did I learn that my injury was my destiny. As we come together to pray on this National Day of Prayer, we are reminded that whatever challenges we face in life all we need to do is pray.”



Speaking to more than 800 faith and local leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted the strength of prayer. The Governor encouraged Texans at the prayer breakfast to pray for the men and women in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.



Following his remarks, Governor Abbott presented a proclamation recognizing April 28, 2025, as A Day of Prayer in Texas. After the Governor presented the proclamation to Jim McGee, Church of Whitestone Worship Pastor Demetri Wells and Pastor Tauren Wells performed 'Goodness of God/How Great Is Our God.'

