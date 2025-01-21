Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,382 in the last 365 days.

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP: Key Texas Personal Injury & Traffic Trends to Look Forward to in 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, a prominent Texas personal injury law firm, has released critical insights into the alarming 2024 traffic and personal injury statistics, empowering Texans to make informed decisions about safety, insurance, and legal protection.

Texas roads continue to pose significant risks, with traffic congestion and injury rates rising. Approximately 560,000 car accidents occurred in Texas in 2023, averaging over 1,500 crashes per day.

Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, stated: "Rising traffic injuries and soaring insurance costs are creating real challenges for Texas families. At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, we are committed to guiding injured victims and their loved ones through the legal process to ensure they receive the justice and compensation they deserve."

Auto-related injuries remain a serious concern. In 2023, there were 15,219 serious injury crashes resulting in 18,752 individuals sustaining severe injuries. Additionally, Texas recorded 4,283 traffic fatalities in 2023, marking a 2.81% decrease from the previous year, yet still highlighting the need for greater caution on the roads.

Dangerous driving behaviors such as distracted driving, DUI incidents, and speeding remain major threats. Distracted driving alone resulted in over 480 fatalities in 2023, an 11% increase from the prior year.

Compounding these risks, car insurance premiums have surged by 25.5% in 2023, the highest increase in the past decade, forcing many drivers to opt for lower coverage and leaving them financially vulnerable in the event of serious accidents.

About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Texas. With decades of experience representing victims of serious accidents and personal injury cases, the firm advocates for clients with dedication and compassion, ensuring maximum compensation for their losses.

For more information
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm
+1 713-893-0971
jharris@smslegal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP: Key Texas Personal Injury & Traffic Trends to Look Forward to in 2025

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more