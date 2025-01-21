Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP: Key Texas Personal Injury & Traffic Trends to Look Forward to in 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , a prominent Texas personal injury law firm, has released critical insights into the alarming 2024 traffic and personal injury statistics, empowering Texans to make informed decisions about safety, insurance, and legal protection.Texas roads continue to pose significant risks, with traffic congestion and injury rates rising. Approximately 560,000 car accidents occurred in Texas in 2023, averaging over 1,500 crashes per day. Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, stated: "Rising traffic injuries and soaring insurance costs are creating real challenges for Texas families. At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, we are committed to guiding injured victims and their loved ones through the legal process to ensure they receive the justice and compensation they deserve."Auto-related injuries remain a serious concern. In 2023, there were 15,219 serious injury crashes resulting in 18,752 individuals sustaining severe injuries. Additionally, Texas recorded 4,283 traffic fatalities in 2023, marking a 2.81% decrease from the previous year, yet still highlighting the need for greater caution on the roads.Dangerous driving behaviors such as distracted driving, DUI incidents, and speeding remain major threats. Distracted driving alone resulted in over 480 fatalities in 2023, an 11% increase from the prior year.Compounding these risks, car insurance premiums have surged by 25.5% in 2023, the highest increase in the past decade, forcing many drivers to opt for lower coverage and leaving them financially vulnerable in the event of serious accidents.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Texas. With decades of experience representing victims of serious accidents and personal injury cases, the firm advocates for clients with dedication and compassion, ensuring maximum compensation for their losses.

