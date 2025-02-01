Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Secures Major Legal Victory in Titan Submersible Case

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , alongside co-counsel Tony Buzbee, is fighting for justice on behalf of the family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a crew member aboard the ill-fated Titan submersible that tragically imploded during a deep-sea expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage.In a significant legal breakthrough, the Washington Federal Court has ruled to remand the case back to state court, nullifying the pending motions to dismiss. The court’s ruling in Case No. 2:24-cv-01223-LK, Ortoli v. OceanGate Inc. et al, marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings, ensuring that the case will now proceed in state court. Matthew D. Shaffer, Partner and Board-Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, stated, “This ruling marks a crucial step in our pursuit of justice for the Nargeolet family and all those affected by this devastating tragedy. Our team is committed to uncovering the full truth behind this disaster and ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable.”The Titan submersible disaster, which captured global attention, has sparked serious concerns about safety regulations, corporate liability, and the inherent risks of deep-sea exploration. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP remains dedicated to fighting for transparency and accountability, ensuring all involved entities are held to the highest legal standards.“Our goal is to bring justice and closure to the families who have endured unimaginable loss. We will not stop until the truth is fully uncovered and those at fault are held responsible,” Matthew D. Shaffer added.As the case moves forward in state court, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP will continue to advocate for the rights of the Nargeolet family and others affected by this unprecedented maritime disaster.For more information on how Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP - Accident & Injury Attorneys can help in cases like this, or for expert legal guidance, contact our maritime specialist, Matthew Shaffer, at 713-893-0971 or use our contact form to send a confidential inquiry. With over 38 years of maritime experience, he is prepared to provide skilled legal representation and support for victims in similar situations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.